No. 7 retired forever: How a Pune school is honouring football prodigy killed in ‘tanker menace’

Written by Ira Kharshikar

Aariz Shaikh always had a smile on his face, but on April 5, that smile was extinguished in a tragedy that ignited a firestorm of outrage across Pune. The Class 12 student and football sensation was killed after being struck by a water tanker in Kondhwa, the first of two fatal tanker-related accidents to strike the city in a single week.

Thousands have since gathered at condolence meetings, not just to mourn a boy who was the “heart of the team,” but to ensure his name does not become just another entry in Pune’s rising traffic fatality statistics.

A star in the making

Aariz was not just a student-athlete; he was a prodigy. The only player from Maharashtra selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) team to play for the ICSE Council, he had recently returned from representing his state in the U-19 School National Games in Kashmir.

“I was sure in the next one to two years he would be playing for the ISL (Indian Super League). He was that good,” said Shayne McPherson, principal of The Bishop’s School, Camp.

In a twist of fate, the school had already finalised its annual prize list a month before the accident. Aariz had been named the ‘Best Footballer of the Year.’ The school now plans to present the award posthumously to his parents.

Those who knew Aariz remember his character above his goals. His coach, Stephen Zuzart, described him as “always smiling, joking, and lively”.

Manoj Phulphagar, a parent of Aariz’s teammate, recalled his composure during a high-stakes match at Bavdhan. After a controversial red card, while others were furious on his behalf, Aariz simply nodded and walked off. “He was a stickler for rules. He never uttered an angry word; he just kept his head down,” Phulphagar said. “He was a stickler for rules. He would never go against the rules.”

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A ‘concrete jungle’ without water

The tragedy has shifted the spotlight onto the unregulated “tanker mafia” in areas like Kondhwa and Wanowrie. Residents argue that rapid urban expansion has outpaced municipal infrastructure, leaving citizens dependent on a constant stream of heavy tankers.

“Residential complexes were sold without reliable municipal water, leaving the area infested with tankers,” said Pooja Ajwani, a local resident. She criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed solution, breathalyser tests at refilling stations, as a “plan with major loopholes” that lacks structural accountability. “Walk the talk. Where are the corporators now?” she asked, describing the area as a “concrete jungle” of multi-crore apartments with zero safety regulations.

In a tribute, The Bishop’s School has announced that it will permanently retire the No. 7 jersey of the senior football team. The jersey will be framed and displayed in the physical education department.

Next week, the school will host ‘The Aariz Shaikh Memorial Football Tournament’ to honour his legacy. “It will never be used again,” the principal confirmed. “We are retiring No. 7 for life.”

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As the city prepares for the tournament, the words of Aariz’s father at a candlelight vigil on April 10 continue to echo through the community: “We just want justice. Justice for Aariz.



Ira Kharshikar is an intern with The Indian Express.