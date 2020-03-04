Pune: AAP to fight 2022 civic body polls in Pimpri Chinchwad

The 24×7 water project, he said, was first experimented with in PCMC but had failed to take off. Many areas of the corporation are now dependent on water tankers. (File) The 24×7 water project, he said, was first experimented with in PCMC but had failed to take off. Many areas of the corporation are now dependent on water tankers. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight the 2022 elections for Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, senior party leader Mukund Kirdat said Wednesday.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Kirdat said the party will focus on issues such as water supply and illegal construction, which have remained unresolved for a long time.

During the initial days of India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, residents of Pimpri Chinchwad had participated in large numbers. The area, which has a large concentration of people employed in the IT sector, had taken on a key role of the movement in 2011. Social activists such as Maruti Bhapkar had also joined the party from PCMC. Bhapkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general elections from Maval on the party’s symbol. However, Bhapkar had parted ways with the party when it split with Yogendra Yadav and some other leaders.

When asked about AAP’s support base in the area Kirdat pointed to IAC members in the region. “They have contacted us and hope to become active again,” he said.

The party is looking at areas such as Wakad, Nigdi Pradhikaran and Hinjewadi to gain supporters. The politics of Pimpri Chinchwad, Kirdat claimed, was controlled by a few families who move between parties and enjoy all the perks and positions. “Our aim will be to break this monopoly and allow newer faces to get into politics,” he said.

Asked about Bhapkar, Kirdat said the leader had moved away from the party and joined Shiv Sena. “It is now clear that his decision to part ways with AAP was mostly to do with politics, and other than him, no one else had left AAP’s folds,” he claimed.

The party will be networking with various social groups that are active in the area to grow its presence. Other than water, the party hopes to work on issues related to the IT sector as well as the construction sector, said Kirdat.

The 24×7 water project, he said, was first experimented with in PCMC but had failed to take off. Many areas of the corporation are now dependent on water tankers. On illegal constructions, he said, “Such constructions form the cash cow of politicians. AAP will take steps to stop their proliferation.

