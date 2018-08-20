AAP slams rally in support of ‘terror suspect’ Vaibhav Raut

Supporters of the Sanatan Sanstha and several gau-rakshaks held a rally in support of Vaibhav Raut, who runs a cow-protection outfit and has been accused by a state agency of allegedly planning terror attacks, in Nallasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a statement objecting to the rally.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) raided Raut’s house recently and allegedly seized 20 crude bombs with material to make many more, and 11 country-made pistols.

The AAP called the rally the Sanatan Sanstha’s “standard tactic” to apply pressure on the state administration and security apparatus. “This is a standard tactic to apply pressure on the administration and the security apparatus … is the standard operating procedure for the Sanatan Sanstha when anyone related to them is caught red-handed,” said Mukund Kirdat of AAP in the press release.

“The Maharashtra ATS is a professional and elite arm of the state police. In this case, it is not merely an accusation, but self-incrimination, as crude bombs were recovered, which could have wreaked havoc in the financial capital of the country,” said Kirdat.

AAP asked how the police allowed the rally to take place. “According to reports, participants expressed solidarity with the accused, Vaibhav Raut, through slogans and placards stating ‘I am Vaibhav Raut’,” AAP stated, alleging, “This undermines the state’s anti-terror operations. By permitting hoodlums and lumpen elements to hold a public protest against an elite arm of Maharashtra’s police force, the government has severely undermined the stature of our brave and committed police officers who risk their lives to protect our sovereignty and lives and this is highly questionable.”

AAP has sought an immediate ban on Sanatan Sanstha. “Is the Maharashtra government waiting for a disaster before it takes action? We, as AAP, expect the govt to be proactive in this regard,” Kirdat said.

“Terrorism of all hues is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. AAP demands that the antecedents of all those who took part in the protest be investigated and stringent action be taken under the UAPA and relevant sections of the IPC,” AAP stated.

