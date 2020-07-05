AAP protests against fuel price hike

Taking a dig at the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, AAP members said it did not benefit the general public directly. (Representational) Taking a dig at the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, AAP members said it did not benefit the general public directly. (Representational)

The Pune unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest at Jhansi Chi Rani Chowk against the hike in fuel excise duty and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the same.

As of Sunday, the price of diesel in Pune stood at Rs 77.50 per litre while Petrol was being sold at Rs 87 per litre. An AAP leader said the Covid-19 pandemic has left very little money in the hands of the general public. “In such a scenario, people would have benefited from the fall in the international crude oil prices… However, the central government is taking advantage of oil prices,” the leader said.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, AAP members said it did not benefit the general public directly.

