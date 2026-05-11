AAP protests rising crimes against women in Pune; seek justice in two cases

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest at Kalakar Katta in Pune to condemn the rising cases of atrocities against women in the city and to demand justice for the victims of two recent incidents.
In one incident a three-year old girl was raped and murdered while in another, a man allegedly attempted to assault a 9-year-old.
For the past few days, there has been a sense of deep unrest among the public due to several incidents of violence against girls in Pune, AAP said in a press release.
The latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of the Government of India revealed that Maharashtra ranks second in the country for crimes against women. The highest number of crimes against children has been recorded in Maharashtra. According to this report, eight rape cases occur daily in the state, while a massive number of cases remain pending for police investigation, the party said.
Maharashtra leads the country with 78,726 pending cases, and 3,29,000 cases are currently pending in courts.
“It is not enough for state ministers to merely express anger; they need to answer for the systemic changes they intend to implement,” the protestors stated.
They emphasised that strict enforcement of the law, fast-track justice, and ensuring swift punishment for the guilty are necessary to instill fear in criminals.
The party demanded a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding crimes against women and children. Additionally, they urged the police to coordinate with schools, parents, and the administration to ensure the safety of children.
The protest saw the participation of AAP Women’s Wing President Aarti Karanjavane, along with Surekha Bhosale, Madhuri Gaikwad, Sheetal Kandelkar, State Spokesperson Mukund Kirdat, City President Sudarshan Jagdale, Dhananjay Benkar, among others.