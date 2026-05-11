AAP protests rising crimes against women in Pune; seek justice in two cases

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed strong protest regarding the sexual assaults and atrocities committed on small children in Pune and nearby areas. They demanded strict and severe punishment for the accused. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest at Kalakar Katta in Pune to condemn the rising cases of atrocities against women in the city and to demand justice for the victims of two recent incidents.

In one incident a three-year old girl was raped and murdered while in another, a man allegedly attempted to assault a 9-year-old.

For the past few days, there has been a sense of deep unrest among the public due to several incidents of violence against girls in Pune, AAP said in a press release.

The latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of the Government of India revealed that Maharashtra ranks second in the country for crimes against women. The highest number of crimes against children has been recorded in Maharashtra. According to this report, eight rape cases occur daily in the state, while a massive number of cases remain pending for police investigation, the party said.