‘Proves misuse of state apparatus’: AAP Maharashtra leaders slam BJP

Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Maharashtra hit out at the BJP after a Delhi trial court discharged AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others booked for alleged corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP’s Maharashtra vice president Vijay Kumbhar said the ruling proves the low level the BJP stooped to to uproot the AAP. “CBI filed a chargesheet which was thousands of pages long but the court said there is no substance in anything… This proves the extent to which state apparatus can be misused. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and many others were arrested. The sitting chief minister was in jail for six months,” he said.