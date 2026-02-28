‘Proves misuse of state apparatus’: AAP Maharashtra leaders slam BJP

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Maharashtra hit out at the BJP after a Delhi trial court discharged AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others booked for alleged corruption in the Delhi excise policy case.
AAP’s Maharashtra vice president Vijay Kumbhar said the ruling proves the low level the BJP stooped to to uproot the AAP. “CBI filed a chargesheet which was thousands of pages long but the court said there is no substance in anything… This proves the extent to which state apparatus can be misused. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and many others were arrested. The sitting chief minister was in jail for six months,” he said.
Kumbhar added, “The word ‘scam’ was uttered so loudly across the country that an impression was created that the allegations were true. The actions of the investigative agencies, the media coverage, and the aggressive statements of the opponents all created an image. However, when the chain of evidence is not solidly proven, the allegations, no matter how big, collapse.”
Mukund Kirdat, state spokesperson of the AAP, said that the case was not just a blot on the investigative agencies but also showed an attempt by the BJP to raise doubts on AAP workers. He said, “Lakhs of young people had joined politics with the feeling that they are making a change. After Independence it was a big movement. To defame this movement mud was thrown on Kejriwal, Sisodia, the thousands of workers as well.”
“Not one BJP spokesperson has been able to explain what the excise policy even was, let alone the scam. But they focused on the word ‘scam’ and the media friendly to them amplified it, along with social media. This defamation caused a change of government in Delhi. The sitting Chief Minister had to go to the Supreme Court twice. This shows the judgment has raised questions on the judiciary also,” said Kirdat.
Similarity, Ruben Mascarenhas, National Joint Secretary of AAP, said, “We have been vindicated. The BJP misused agencies and targeted Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for pure vendetta. The AAP was the only party with an agenda of health and education. BJP couldn’t match up to our work and hence used all their dirty tricks against us. We have prevailed. Satyameva Jayate.”