AAP leaders start groundwork for municipal elections, visit civic bodies across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started its groundwork for the municipal elections scheduled next year. State organiser Vijay Khumbhar, along with party leader Kishore Mandhyan, Dhananjay Shinde and Ranga Rachure, are on a tour of municipal corporations to understand the situation on the ground and strategise for the elections

In the first stage, Kumbhar said they had visited the municipal corporations of Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivili, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar. He claimed that the name of the party has reached each and every household in the state.

“There would hardly be a house in Maharashtra which may not have heard about AAP or Arvind Kejriwal. But the challenge before us is to ensure we, as the party, reach each and every household,” he said.

During the visit, the leaders took stock of the situation, talked to party workers and chalked out a strategy for the elections. Kumbhar said enthusiasm among workers was high but political acumen could be missing “We are talking to them and sharing tips on how to channelise this enthusiasm into political energy,” he said. The party plans to contest the maximum number of seats in the upcoming elections.

AAP’s electoral debut in the state, in the 2019 Assembly elections, was lackluster as the party failed to make a mark. It performed better last year, when some panels supported by the party won quite a few of the gram panchyats in the state.

Kumbhar said the second phase of their tour will include Malegaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and other municipal corporations in north Maharashtra.