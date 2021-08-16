AAP inaugurates mobile cervical cancer screening in Pune

In what can be the prelude to the success of the Mohalla Clinic experiment in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party inaugurated Pune’s first ever mobile cervical cancer screening centre in Pune on Monday.

State convenor Vijay Kumbhar while speaking to The India Express said the success of this experiment will help them scale up and spread the same to other parts of the state.

Cervical cancer accounts for sizeable number of deaths in women in India. In several case, late diagnosis delays the treatment making it too late for the patient. The mobile clinic, Kumbhar says, will conduct the screening free of cost and advise women on further line of treatment if necessary.

New age cancer screening technique would be used and the first camp is arranged with Spherule Foundation of Geeta Bora and Prewinkle technologies of Veena Moktali. The latest state of the art technique would be used for the screening. “The Mohalla Clinic experiment in Delhi has shown how important it is to have robust government healthcare. In Maharashtra, we want to show case the example for people to see,” he said.

Kumbhar, who since his formal joining of the party has been working on various levels, said they plan to take the mobile van to Pimpri Chinchwad also. Depending on the response they plan to introduce the same to other parts of the state also.

Mohalla clinics has made healthcare affordable to many in Delhi, Kumbhar highlighted. In Maharashtra the lack of a robust government healthcare has meant many people who are not able to afford private healthcare fall victim to serious diseases. The party has plans to launch Mohalla Clinics in Maharashtra also in the days to come.

