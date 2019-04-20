AAP criticises Sadhvi Pragya for remarks on Hemant Karkare

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday criticised BJP’s Bhopal candidate and Malegaon terror blast accused Sadhvi Pragya’s comments on Hemant Karkare, the Maharashtra ATS chief who was killed in the line of duty during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“Hemant Karkare was one of the finest officers of the police force and a valiant and indomitable son of India. That he was a recipient of the Ashok Chakra — India’s highest gallantry award — is testament to his unmatched valour and patriotic zeal,” said AAP state spokesperson Mukund Kirdat.

Sadhvi Pragya had said Karkare died because she had cursed him. “Pragya Singh is an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case. It is the first time in the history of independent India that the BJP is fielding a potential terrorist and a terror accused,” said Kirdat.

“Hemant Karkare is our hero and Pragya Thakur’s comments are reflective of RSS-BJP’s regressive psyche. His memory is being defiled by a terror accused… nothing can be more patently anti-national than that,” added Kirdat.

“Let’s not forget that the decision to field Pragya Singh is a conscious decision of the BJP,” he said.