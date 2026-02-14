AAI, Bharat Taxi partner to offer surge-free rides at Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airports

The app was launched formally by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on February 5. (File Photo)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing service, to provide last-mile connectivity at 11 airports across the country, including Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The MoU, signed on February 5, marks AAI’s response to growing concerns over inconsistent service quality and pricing practices by existing aggregator platforms. The initiative will roll out in a phased manner, starting with airports at Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Rajkot, Patna, Varanasi, Vadodara, Surat, Bhuj, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Agra.

“As per the instructions of the Central Government, Bharat Taxi has started an app-based service to provide safe and accessible service to passengers for last-mile connectivity. It is proposed to start service initially at 11 airports,” said Vipin Kumar, Chairman, AAI.