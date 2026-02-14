AAI, Bharat Taxi partner to offer surge-free rides at Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airports

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing service, to provide last-mile connectivity at 11 airports across the country, including Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The MoU, signed on February 5, marks AAI’s response to growing concerns over inconsistent service quality and pricing practices by existing aggregator platforms. The initiative will roll out in a phased manner, starting with airports at Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Rajkot, Patna, Varanasi, Vadodara, Surat, Bhuj, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Agra.
The app was launched formally by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on February 5.
“As per the instructions of the Central Government, Bharat Taxi has started an app-based service to provide safe and accessible service to passengers for last-mile connectivity. It is proposed to start service initially at 11 airports,” said Vipin Kumar, Chairman, AAI.
Operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and promoted by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Bharat Taxi functions on a driver-owned cooperative model, unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms. The service promises transparent, fixed pricing with no surge charges, addressing passenger complaints about arbitrary fare hikes during peak hours and late-night travel.
K Shambhavi, a Pune resident and frequent flyer, welcomed the initiative. “This can ease convenience for passengers, reducing the waiting time during peak hours, avoiding surge pricing, and eliminating the inconvenience caused during driver strikes that have become frequent with other platforms,” she said.
Under the Bharat Taxi model, passengers will be charged a fixed fare based on distance travelled, with no hidden costs or dynamic pricing. This is expected to help reduce the fare unpredictability that has been experienced through app-based taxi services in recent years.
For drivers, the cooperative structure ensures they retain the entire profit from each ride after accounting for operational costs. According to NCDC, drivers will receive payment based on prescribed per-kilometre rates, with ownership stakes in the cooperatives, so as to prioritise driver welfare.
Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL) has developed a dedicated app for the service, which drivers can register on to access rides. The initiative is aligned with the central government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Sahakar se Samriddhi, and the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The move comes amid criticism of ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido over issues of non-compliance of RTO-approved fares and other demands. By introducing a government-backed, co-operative-driven alternative, AAI aims to set a new standard for last-mile connectivity at airports.
