Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Aaditya Thackeray hits the campaign trail for MVA allies in Pune

Aaditya participated in a road show for NCP candidate Nana Kate in Chinchwad and for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray leads a road show for MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar’s election campaign for Kasba by-polls, in Pune on Thursday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
SHIV SENA (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday campaigned in Pune for the by-poll candidates of NCP and Congress – his party’s allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi – in Chinchwad and Kasba, respectively.

Both parties are in a direct contest with the BJP in the two seats, where by-polls are being held due to the death of the sitting MLAs, Laxman Jagtap in Chinchwad and Mukta Tilak in Kasba seats.

Aaditya participated in a road show for NCP candidate Nana Kate in Chinchwad and for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba.

On Thursday, Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare addressed election rallies in Kasba while Thackeray faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav addressed an election rally in Chinchwad. Other Sena (UBT) leaders have also campaigned for MVA candidates. The NCP and Congress have continued their support to the Sena (UBT) after the Shiv Sena split into two following Eknath Shinde’s rebellion.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:24 IST
