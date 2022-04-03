Aaditya inaugurates Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave; exhibition to tour the state

ENVIRONMENT and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the largest Alternate Fuel Conclave in Pune on Saturday and said, “On this auspicious day of new year (Gudi Padwa), the conclave aims to establish alternative fuel options for people. I invite Punekars and other citizens of Maharashtra to visit this exhibition and explore environment-friendly transport options. Pune, with upcoming industries in Chakan or Koregaon, has become an industrial hub and hence has the capability to lead the state in environment sector. Electric vehicles are the future as they are eco-friendly, sustainable, and can save people from increasing petrol-diesel prices. With e-buses, BMC or PMC public transport could turn into profit earning institutions. The conclave also has finance companies for loans and RTO booths for vehicle registration, to ease down the process and inspire customers to buy e-vehicles.”

The all-inclusive conclave jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) April 2 to 5 exhibits electric vehicles of startups as well as established companies like Audi, Tata, Mahindra, and Exide.

During media interaction, Thackrey said, “This exhibition will move to various cities of the state. And on Monday we have the biggest electric vehicle rally to promote the cause followed by a two days international conference.”

Sunil Chacko, South Sale, President of Ward Wizard company which produces mopeds, two-wheelers and is about to launch a three-wheeler, said, “Our Joy Joy e- bikes consist of slow charging batteries made of lithium iron, which reduces the chances of catching fire to zero percent. This conclave will create a network of sellers, dealers, buyers and the stakeholders of e-vehicles, which will help us explain these minute details. For example, I just met a person who produces spare parts for e-bikes. We may collaborate with him in future, such opportunities are generated here. I express my gratitude towards the Maharashtra government for an initiative like this.”

Eka mobility’s E-9 bus was launched in the conclave by Aaditya Thackrey.

Deepak Bandekar, member, design team said, “Our bus is totally made in India except for some spare parts which come from Korea, Taiwan and USA. Our company has availed Auto PLI scheme from Central government passing the domestic manufacturing bars. And now our product is launched in this expo which will have a positive impact on the product’s future. Exhibitions take place everywhere but this is focused on electric vehicles, here customers can meet actual designers and their queries on safety, production or material used can suffice.”