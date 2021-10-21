Poonawalla, Dr Ella congratulate PM Modi, government for 1 billion Covid vaccine milestone

After the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and health workers across the country for achieving the feat, which the PM tagged as “historic”.

Others, including the chairman of Bharat Biotech and WHO’s regional director, congratulated the citizens of the country and hailed the facilitators of the vaccine doses and the political leadership in the country for achieving the feat.

“My heartiest congratulations, Sri @NarendraModi Ji, as India crosses one billion doses of COVID vaccine inoculations today under your exemplary leadership. I also congratulate all the GOI ministries, agencies, & healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during this pandemic,” Poonawalla tweeted.

Also Read | India scripts history: PM Modi on 100 crore Covid vaccine dose landmark

Meanwhile, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella, in a statement said, “Reaching the 1 billion-mark of Covid-19 vaccinations in just nine-months is a remarkable achievement for India. Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India, making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta.”

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO South-East Asia, said, “The extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong political leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves. India’s progress must be viewed in the context of the country’s commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally.”