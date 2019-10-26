Aabhaar Scheme: Pune traffic cops offer discount coupons to residents for obeying norms

In a move to encourage people to follow traffic norms and pay fines for rule violations in time, the Traffic Control Branch of the Pune City Police has now decided to offer discount coupon codes to residents under its “Aabhaar scheme”. Officials said the coupons can be redeemed at about 115 centres, including shops, hotels and other establishments, in the city.

Since June this year, as part of its “Aabhaar scheme”, the Traffic Control Branch had tied up with about 115 private establishments that offer discount coupons to residents who have no pending cases of traffic violation against their names.

The traffic cop who catches a person causing violation of traffic norms, gives him/her a discount coupon. These coupons offer about 5 per cent to 50 per cent discounts on different products. So far, traffic cops have distributed over 45,000 discount coupons with codes to residents.

Earlier, residents were able to avail discount offered by one coupon only once. Now, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh told reporters that residents can use the code on one coupon for availing discounts at about 115 participating establishments in a period of one month. Scope and validity of the discount coupons has been increased. Police believe this will allow residents to avail discounts up to minimum Rs 10,000 per month.

DCP Deshmukh said these incentives will encourage people to pay their pending e-challans.