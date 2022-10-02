‘A visionary in renewable energy space’: Industrialists mourn Tulsi Tanti’s death

The sudden demise of Tulsi Tanti, the founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy, has shocked the industrial community. Top leaders at the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture said that he had thought about sustainability and climate change before it became fashionable.

Tanti, 64, died Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his mother, wife, two children and three brothers and one sister. His funeral will take place in Pune Monday noon, a company spokesperson said.

Sudhir Mehta, former president of the MCCIA, told The Indian Express that Tulsi Tant had put Pune on the global map by thinking of creating a global company. “I have had several interactions with Tulsi ji and he was such a warm and wonderful person. He thought about sustainability and climate change before it became fashionable,” Mehta said.

According to the Suzlon Group’s official page, it is among the world’s leading renewable energy solution providers that is redefining the way sustainable energy sources are harnessed across the world. With strong competencies in renewable energy systems, it has a presence in 17 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

`Suzlon One Earth’ corporate office at Hadapsar in Pune was created more than a decade ago and is a testimony to Tanti’s vision of a cleaner world, Pradeep Bhargava, former President of the MCCIA, told The Indian Express. “Tulsi Tanti stood tall and was a clear visionary in the renewable space. While solar is hogging the headlines today, Wind and Suzlon were trailblazers originally. He was one more Indian entrepreneur who dared to have global dreams. He was tenacious and committed and also very private in many ways. It is really sad that he went with the wind so young and so suddenly,” Bhargava said.

According to Ajay Mehta, director of Pune-based Deepak Nitrite Limited, Tanti was “a man of his word”. “He fulfilled all his commitments and revolutionised the entire concept of wind energy. He was one of the few gems in this sector and it is a big loss for India,” Mehta said.

Jayant Deo, former CEO of Indian Energy Exchange Limited, a power trading platform, said that Tanti was at the forefront of developing wind power in the country and a pioneering figure in this sector.