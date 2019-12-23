A village mourns a centenarian who inspired others by her ‘healthy and disease-free life’

Babubai Kondiba Vahile Babubai Kondiba Vahile

On Thursday when Babubai Kondiba Vahile of Waki Khurd village near Chakan passed away, nearly 3,000 people from nearby villages turned up for her funeral. And not for nothing. Babubai was not any unknown villager or a faceless farmer, but was a centenarian who was admired for living a “healthy and disease-free life” and inspiring her family to follow suit.

Babubai, says her family, was 102-year-old when she died of natural causes on Thursday. Not just Babubai, even her husband, a farmer, died at the age of 100. “When Babubai’s husband died about five years back, he was 100-year-old,” said son-in-law Anna Rakshe (65).

The entire Waki Khurd mourned the passing away of their most popular “aaji” on Thursday. In fact, both Babubai and her husband were known as the “centenarian couple” as they were the only ones from Waki Khurd village in Khed taluka who had reached the 100-mark.

The Vahile family says they have no written record of the couple’s age. “Till a month back, she could recognise everyone and call them by their first names. It was only during the last days, she sort of lost her memory,” says her daughter Kanta Rakshe.

Kanta Rakshe says her mother set an example in living a healthy life. “She did not undergo any major operation for any disease. She never had any heart or blood pressure problem. And similarly, it was for our father,” she says.

The family says the secret to Babubai’s longevity was her relentless farm work. “Our family has some 12 acre farm land. My mother used to reach the farm early morning at 6 am and used to work till dusk. Even if there was no work in the farm, she would spend her days doing odd jobs. We never saw her idle. She was constantly working and that we believe is the reason for her long life,” says her daughter. “I saw her close to 50 years, but never saw her losing her cool,” her son-in-law says.

Babubai was a “warkari” who relished only vegetarian food. “Her food was simple. Bakhri and bhaji were her favourite food. We are all inspired by her healthy living habits and try to follow her. Though she never took part in the ‘wari’, she was a devout follower of the saints,” her daughter says.

Sunil Vahile, former village sarpanch, said the entire village and even nearby villages mourned the passing away of Babubai. “I don’t remember any other couple from the village crossing the age of 100. They were a unique couple,” he said, adding that they were planning to name a road after her.

Babubai leaves behind eight married children — four sons and four daughters, 25 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. “My mother lived a healthy life and wanted us to live a healthy life by eating simple food and constantly working,” said Tukaram Vahile, one of her sons.

