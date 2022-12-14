A treat for pen lovers: 2,000 exquisite collections on display

PUNE HOSTED a unique festival recently, where around 2,000 exquisite collections of pens were on display. The sixth edition of the International Pen Festival, which was held in the city’s JW Marriott Hotel on December 10-11, saw over 50 brands of Indian and foreign-made pens on display. “The idea behind the exhibition was to bring exquisite collections of pens from across India and the world, including different types of fountain pens, ball pens and roller pens,” organiser Surendra Karamchandani of Writing Wonders said.

As a tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a special pen ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pen’ was launched at the exhibition with ‘I love India’ written on its nib. Kalam’s signature is also on the pen. The exhibition saw an overwhelming response, drawing over 2,000 visitors. “Pune is a special place owing to its rich history. This was an exhibition for every Pune resident who loves writing and collecting stationery, specially pens,” Karamchandani said.

Pens of several brands including Aurora, Arista, Beena, Cross, Conklin, Click, Diplomat, Lamy, Maiora, Magna Carta, Ottohut, Pelikan, Pilot, Parker, Penlux, Sheaffer, Scrikss and Speedball were on display.

Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director of William Penn, who inaugurated the exhibition, was “felicitated on the occasion for the historic acquisition of 110-year-old iconic American firm Sheaffer”. “India is exporting the largest number of refills and plastic pens. India is a large market by itself and an export base for refills and plastic pens. It will only grow as more people look to India as an alternative to China. India will be bigger than China in plastic pen manufacturing and pen exports. Pen industry is closely linked to the education sector. India has the largest number of young kids in the world, hence the pen industry is going to be big in the country,” Ranjan said. The attention of visitors was caught by a Rs 5 lakh pen — the Montegrappa Batman Limited Edition Pen, which is made from titanium.