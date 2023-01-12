A sequel to ‘Mulshi Pattern’ in the pipeline, focus to remain on farmer struggles

After the success and critical acclaim of his 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, filmmaker Pravin Tarde is planning to bring his social consciousness into play in a sequel titled Reti Pattern. “I am researching the subject at present. It will be a crime story and, like Mulshi Pattern, it will deal with the struggles of farmers in India,” said Tarde.

In 2018, Mulshi Pattern, both, entertained and shocked audiences with its stark portrayal of the fissures in society and their consequences. The story is based on the lives of farmers from Mulshi who had sold their lands in the 1990s and 2000s. Among the protagonists are Sakharam Patil (Mohan Joshi), who has sold his ancestral home and spent the money, and his son Rahul (Om Bhutkar), whose life takes a turn for the worse as a result of Sakharam’s actions. Soon, the father and son have to make ends meet by working as labourers but an incident changes things and puts Rahul on the road to crime.

The film is well remembered for the opening shots of Pune city where growth and urban development are swallowing up vast tracts of villages and an older way of living.