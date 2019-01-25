A ‘pocket-size’ solution to check spread of diseases through spitting

“Wherever you go, be it a railway platform, bus stand or a government office, paan stains are found on the walls…,” said Ritu Malhotra. Fed up with the menace of spit and paan stains everywhere, Ritu, along with her brother Pratik Malhotra and friend Pratik Varde, decided to think out of the box, and came up with a solution — ‘EzySpit’.

The trio — all of them engineers in their 20s — have developed a unique ‘spit’ pack for TB, H1N1, asthma patients and paan consumers. “The product is spill-proof and releases a fragrance each time one spits in the pocket-size pack,” said Ritu (24).

Their solution involves solidifying the spittle/liquid/vomit and converting the material in 10 seconds. The bio-degradable material, eventually, can be used as a hybrid fertiliser that can prevent water loss in soil, and help increase sprouting of seeds and development of seedling.

Explained With multi-pronged solutions, behavioural change a must While technological solutions like these, and the punitive actions like the one initiated by the Pune Municipal Corporation, are welcome, spitting in public spaces is essentially a behavioural issue. These efforts, therefore, need to be complemented with a behavioural change campaign. The anti-spitting campaign itself has been a unique initiative though, and needs to be strengthened and continued, as several medical experts have pointed out.

Ritu says the team came across several studies and reports which showed that spitting was the prime culprit in the spread of diseases like TB, H1N1 and other respiratory infections.

“In the last six months, we have been able to sell as many as 10 lakh pouches and have earned a revenue of Rs 25 lakh,” Ritu told The Indian Express.

“We are tying up with railway authorities at Nagpur and will be placing bins for spitting, as well as liquid disposal bins that can be used at food stalls and restaurants along the railway platform… we have reached out to hospitals in Mumbai and across the country to promote this solution and check spitting,” Ritu added. The Malhotra siblings are from Nagpur, while Varde is from Pune.

Ritu cited a statement by Dr John Moore-Gillon, a TB expert from the London Chest Hospital who said spitting, like smoking, is essentially a social habit which can affect the health of others. “When people spit indiscriminately, the saliva carrying this infection is mixed with the dust and carried by the air we breathe. The bacteria, viruses or whatever else they were carrying, finds a favourable place to live – our bodies,” said Moore-Gillon.

“We hope that this solution can contribute towards building smart cities with a clean and hygienic environment,” said Ritu.