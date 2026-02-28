A month after Baramati plane crash, cousin Supriya Sule shares emotional tribute to ‘Ajit Dada’

A month after the death of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati, the Pawar family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of a key member.

Remembering Ajit Pawar, his cousin and Baramati MP Supriya Sule Saturday posted on social media, “It is still difficult to accept that our Ajit Dada is no longer with us. The void created by his passing can never be filled. Dada, you will remain in our memories forever. The memories of the happy moments spent with you will stay with me for a lifetime.”