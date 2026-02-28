A month after Baramati plane crash, cousin Supriya Sule shares emotional tribute to ‘Ajit Dada’

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A month after the death of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati, the Pawar family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of a key member.
Remembering Ajit Pawar, his cousin and Baramati MP Supriya Sule Saturday posted on social media, “It is still difficult to accept that our Ajit Dada is no longer with us. The void created by his passing can never be filled. Dada, you will remain in our memories forever. The memories of the happy moments spent with you will stay with me for a lifetime.”
On the other hand, MLA Rohit Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, who has been on a mission of sorts “to punish those responsible for the DCM’s death,” said, “It still feels as though everything that happened was just a bad dream during sleep. It was with this hope that I called Ajit Dada’s number on that dark day. But the call wasn’t answered, and I couldn’t hear that usual, commanding voice of his…”
Rohit Pawar has raised the decibel levels against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that operated the ill-fated aircraft. Two days ago, the MLA submitted a statement about the crash to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Before that, he had approached the Baramati police seeking registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and DGCA officials over the January 28 plane crash.
Meanwhile, NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, who was a close associate of Ajit Pawar, said, “We will not tolerate any negligence in the investigation. If anyone is trying to bring hurdles in the investigation, we will raise our voice. We will also support those who have taken the initiative in demanding a thorough probe. However, the chief minister has already said a CBI investigation is going on, and the truth will come out in the investigation.”