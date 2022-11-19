A mobile app to help find the nearest clean and usable toilet

WHEN OUT and about, many Indians often face toilet woes not only in terms of accessibility but also in terms of the availability of clean toilets in the area. Problems like unclean toilets, poor infrastructure, safety and unavailability of bare minimum amenities are some of the concerns people face when nature calls. ToiletSeva is a mobile-based application which recognises the issue people face on a day-to-day basis and helps one look for a clean, usable toilet.

“Nearly six years ago, during a visit to a jewellery store in the city, I asked for access to their washroom. However, the condition of the washroom was so unpleasant and poor that I had to bring it to the notice of the store manager but to no real avail. While they understood the problem at hand, it was just that they accepted the reality…I was faced with a similar situation during my visit to Devprayag and while I was assisted by local residents, it is disappointing to not have good access to a washroom, let alone a clean and hygienic one. These incidents planted a seed in me and compelled me to do something about it,” said Amol Bhinge, Founder, ToiletSeva.

Bhinge said the objective was to develop an application to make people aware of the need for better sanitation practices and at the same time, bridge the gap between toilet providers and toilet users.

ToiletSeva, which started to take shape during the pandemic, ran some trial runs in December 2021. The mobile application not only allows one to check if the particular washroom is clean but also asks to review whether the toilet has amenities such as locks/latches, soap, adequate lights, sanitary napkins, seat covers, diaper changing tables and much more. Additionally, through the application, one can also become a ToiletSeva Host and list the access to their clean and safe toilet to let people access it.