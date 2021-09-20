A missing poet, a fabric artist and an understanding of science, philosophy and art in Pune’s cultural action this week

The Last Poet is an online interactive performance by Delhi-based Amitesh Grover that brings together theatre, film, sound art, creative coding and digital scenography. It revolves around a poet who has disappeared, leaving his city haunted. Via your laptop or PC, you enter this virtual city and meet several people who will tell you about the vanished poet and unravel the mystery behind his disappearance.

While watching the show, you navigate this whirling city yourself. You may choose to step into a floating room, stay back and listen, or travel to another one. Who you meet, what you see, how you listen is upto to you. This city will seek you, as you seek what is inside this unbuilt world. September 24-26 online. Entry: Rs 399 on Insider.

Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune, presents her latest fabric assemblages in a solo exhibition. She draws inspiration from the natural world and visually chronicles the vicissitudes of time and memory. At VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

A workshop, conducted by Aiman Mehta, Director, Raah – A Literacy & Cultural Centre, focuses on making face washes and gels from scratch. Participants will be taught how to make neem tulsi, ubtan, green tea, saffron and oil control face washes, as well as gels of rose, hibiscus, saffron, sandalwood and aloe vera, among others. Different methods to make face cleansers will be provided. On September 26, 11 am to 2 pm. Donation Pass: Rs 1200 per person. Contact: 9763095043

IAPAR presents a workshop for six weekends that weaves science, philosophy and art. The interactive format enables participants to work with facilitators such as Deepti Gangavane, Prof. Tanuja Yelale, Mrinalinee Vanarase, who are trained in multiple disciplines. The lectures, discussions and other activities will encourage the participants to develop critical thinking. From September 25 to October 31 (Every weekend), Saturdays: 6 pm to 8 pm; Sundays: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. On Zoom Contact: 77750 52719 or email iapar.office@gmail.com

Where does art meet digital technology. A series, titled Art X Technology, seeks to explore this intersection and examine their common ground. The listener comes away with an understanding of applying and engaging with technology and how age-old artistic traditions can challenge perceptions and create new aesthetics, melding the scientific and the creative while creating surreal worlds and beyond reality experiences. The artists who talk in the series are some of the best in India, such as Hitesh Kumar from Splat Studios, Afrah Shafiq, Sehaj Rahal, Mithu Sen and Deepanjana Klein. The series started on September 12 with Hitesh Kumar, Creative Director of Splat Studio, and will continue until October 10.Log on to http://www.knma.in/