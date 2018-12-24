A message from Yuva Spandan 2018 fest: ‘Improve abilities, be yourself’

The second edition of ‘Kalavant Katta’ of Yuva Spandan 2018 was addressed by theatre, television and film personalities Yogesh Soman and Mukta Barve, and a veteran writer and playwright Makarand Sathe. The three of them shared their experiences in the field with students who had participated in the 34th Inter-University West Zone Youth Festival — Yuva Spandan — organised by the Savitribai Phule Pune University, which concluded on Sunday.

Makarand Sathe explained his views on freedom of expression and also the problems that surround the term today. “Today, we have the freedom to say what we want to, unless it hurts the sentiments of others. Actually, it should be the other way round. One should be able to speak when he/she strongly disagrees with something,” he added.

Mukta Barve spoke about the freedom a student has to ask any person any question, to write whatever he/she wants without any pressure. She said, “Whatever you do, if it allows you to sleep peacefully at night, it is good and satisfies you. You may have to compromise on your opinions for commercial purposes sometimes, but how much, depends on you.”

Yogesh Soman talked about the practical side of the industry and told students how they could enter a career in the film or theatre industry. The three advised newcomers in the professional fields not to wait for a big break, but to start working with whatever little resources they have.

Students asked them about their approaches to literature, theatre and films. Questions were also raised regarding distortion of history in some fields, adding masala to content to attract audience, stereotypes surrounding women and newcomers struggling with financial problems.

Barve said, “I don’t want to be like someone and I would advise you not to be like me too. Everyone is a different person and a different artist. Everyone has their own abilities. Try and improve them instead of thinking about being someone. Be yourself.”

On the concluding day of Yuva Spandan, Rajasthan’s Banasthali University won the most number of prizes along with the general championship, and SNDT Women’s University stood second. The valedictory function was held at Pu La Deshpande Main Mandap. Padmashri Dr Satish Alekar was the chief guest.

Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU, announced that from next year, the university will award one student with the ‘Yuvak Chetana Puraskar’. The School of Fine Arts and Design and Department of Liberal Arts will be starting in the university from the next academic year.

The SNDT Women’s University bagged the event-wise championship for dance and fine arts, whereas Banasthali University won it in literature, theatre and music.

In his speech, Alekar said such events give students a chance to decide what they want to do in future. “All of you have some hobbies like singing, dancing, theatre and writing. This platform helps you decide whether you want to keep these as hobbies, or if you want to turn them into your profession. Your inner voice will tell you that. Listen to it,” he said.