Pune: A festival to mark Vikram Sarabhai’s contributions to India’s space sciences

As a tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space science programme, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will host the third edition of science film festival from January 26 to January 28.

Advertising

To mark Sarabhai’s birth centenary year, which is in 2019, the Pune SciFi Fest will screen movies, documentaries and host talks based on space sciences during the three-day festival, jointly organised by Aashay Film Club, Sanshodhan, a city-based group working for science popularisation and Rawat Nature Academy.

“Movies can be an excellent medium to generate interest and wipe all kinds of fears about science as a subject, among young students. We have also tied-up with schools and colleges in Pune and students can watch the movies,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI.

The movie festival is free and open for all, but moviegoers will need to carry entry passes, which can be collected at LearnAc, 11 Mayur, fourth floor, opposite Mrutyunjaywar temple on Karve Road or from NFAI.

Advertising

The fest will be inaugurated by Shekhar Mande, director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The fest will open with Bollywood movie Parmanu. Some of the movies that will be screened include 1902 film Trip to the Moon; October Sky featuring life of a scientist during the launch of Sputnik 1; Interstellar, Rocketman, based on an astronaut who travelled to Mars, Wall E, First Man, about man’s landing on the moon and Gravity among others. The fest will also include talks by eminent scientists from the Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) covering a range of topics on evolution of space sciences, SITE project that gave birth to TV in India and on India’s newest space missions

among others.