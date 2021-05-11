A Family Member to Attend To Covid Patient: Collectorate objects, asks YCM hospital to recruit more ward boys, aayahs to help patients

The district administration has asked YCM hospital and the PCMC administration to appoint more ward boys and ayaahs instead. (Representational Image)

The Pune district administration on Tuesday objected to YCM hospital’s decision to allow one family member to attend to a critically ill Covid-19 patient in the hospital wards. Instead, the district collector has asked the hospital administration to appoint more ward boys and ayaahs to look after Covid-19 patients.

YCM Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“Though the presence of a family member offers comfort to the patient, the move is fraught with risk. There is high probably of the family member getting infected and then spreading the virus. He or she could turn out to be the super spreader,” Additional Collector Vijaykumar Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

The district administration has asked YCM hospital and the PCMC administration to appoint more ward boys and ayaahs instead.

YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said the decision regarding allowing family members to help critically ill patients was taken due to staff shortage and in the interest of senior citizen patients who cannot move out of their bed.

Read | How a Pune direct selling company earned revenue of Rs 419 crore despite lockdown

“Since we do not have ventilator beds for all serious patients, we have kept some of them in wards. Whenever these patients need to go to the toilet, they cannot do so on their own. They need assistance. We cannot provide assistants to each and every patient. So, we had allowed a family member to rush to the aid of the patient whenever required,” he said.

Wable said a family member is supposed to stay near the hospital premises and is called whenever required. After the district administration’s objections, they will have to start recruiting support staff, he added.

“We have as many as 278 support staff. But some of their families have contracted Covid-19. So absentiesm has increased. We will have to advertise or get in touch with private firms to recruit more staff,” he said.

Advocate Manisha Jadhav, whose elderly relative was admitted to YCM hospital recently, said, “The relative was an old man. Another young relative was taking care of him. The young relative then got infected…This is why I am against the move. There is danger to the life of the family member as well, besides it could lead to spread of the virus. YCM hospital should find other ways to help severely ill patients.”