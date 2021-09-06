A fabric art exhibition, live theatre, decoupage and more await Pune this week

At the VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary, the spotlight this week will be on Vaishali Oak, whose fabric art works will be on display from September 7. Earlier, Oak’s art also featured in the Weaving Abstractions – an exhibit that includes paintings, sculptures and installations. The VHC is located at the Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

Fireweavers, a Pune-based theatre group, will be performing live at Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on 11 September, 2021 from 6 pm. Titled Back to the Stage, the performance consists six plays – the story of a man stuck at his home during World War III, a disappointed alien, a mother with an issue, different perspectives on Gita by Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, angst of a young politician layered lust of an MCP and sisterhood of two victims. There are only limited seats and the donation pass is of Rs 500. Contact: 9763095043

For those who love decoupage, Studio Artzone is holding an online Glass Bottle Decoupage workshop on September 8 from 11am to 2pm. The art of decoupage involves decorating an object by pasting paper cut-outs and other decorative elements besides painting. Entry fee is Rs.700. Contact WhatsApp number: 9822254472

Urvi Vora explores the he role of moustaches and penises at the Wagah Border Ceremony and the role of ideology in a democracy through a performative essay. It is being showcased as a part of M3: Man, Male, Masculine, a project aiming to discuss current visions of masculinity across the gender spectrum. The online event, by Delhi’s Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, will be held from September 8 to 12, 6 pm. Contact: https://www.goethe.de/ins/in/en/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=22337735