A day full of disappointments, clarifications & raids for NCP

TWO months after suffering its worst defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the NCP faced yet another setback on Thursday with its Mumbai chief joining the Shiv Sena and a couple of other MLAs also likely to dump the party.

Advertising

Adding to the embarrassment, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had to shoot a post on social media to clarify “rumours” circulated in his name on WhatsApp.

Sachin Ahir, former state minister, Thursday joined the Sena without even quitting the NCP. Party sources said there was no indication from the leader’s side of any such move. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “Ahir said he was joining Sena to fulfil the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. Earlier, he had said he wanted to fulfil the dream of Sharad Pawar. I think he actually wanted to fulfil his own dream.”

NCP leader Jitendra Avhwad said, “He (Ahir) has not even given a thought to what our party chief will think…”

Advertising

Senior NCP leader Madhukar Pichad’s son Vaibhav has indicated that he might join the BJP. He met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed his candidature from Akole in Ahmednagar district, from where he was elected on an NCP ticket, BJP sources said. Madhukar Pichad is one of the founding members of the NCP. Speculations are rife that another sitting NCP MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale, who did not even submit his application to contest election from Satara, might join the BJP.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Sharad Pawar took to Facebook to slam those who had circulated a message on WhatsApp in his name. The message said Pawar will extend his help to drought-hit farmers by doing a free mobile recharge for them. Denouncing the rumours, Pawar in the Facebook post said: “A WhatsApp message is doing rounds in my name stating that I will do a free mobile recharge for drought-hit farmers. This is a cruel joke being played out by some anti-social elements. I urge people not to believe in such rumours… I express my severe condemnation of those behind such acts.” He added that the cyber police need to investigate and book who ever was behind the message.

Rubbing salt to NCP’s wounds, the BJP on Thursday felicitated Sena MP Shrirang Barne for defeating Pawar’s grandson Parth Pawar from Maval Lok Sabha constituency. “I was specially called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and felicitated for defeating Parth Pawar from Maval,” Barne said, adding that the Pawar family had put in all its might to defeat him, but failed.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday carried out searches at the sugar mill and residence of NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.