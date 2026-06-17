A 56-year-old, three heart stents & a dream to reach Everest Base Camp: A Pune company made it possible

Lahoti says mountains were always calling him loudly because he did not want his heart condition to decide what he could not do. “People with perfectly healthy bodies often turn back from challenges,” he says.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJun 17, 2026 12:30 AM IST
Everest Base Camp, heart patient Everest Base Camp, heart patient Everest, heart patient mount Everest, mount Everest, Yogesh Lahoti, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsSagarmatha took its first step when some of Dhumale's friends, who were tired after sedentary lockdowns, approached him with a plan to reach the Everest Base Camp. Most were first-time trekkers and over 40. In September 2022, Dhumale led his first batch of 22 participants. Since then, he has been out there many times with different groups.
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When this 56-year-old Insurance and Investments Consultant from Pune reached the Everest Base Camp in October 2022, he had brought more than a backpack. Yogesh Lahoti was carrying three stents in his heart.

Lahoti says mountains were always calling him loudly because he did not want his heart condition to decide what he could not do. “People with perfectly healthy bodies often turn back from challenges,” he says.

It is one thing to climb Sinhagad Fort every weekend, walk and run more than 27 km to Alandi every month, complete half-marathons and cycle the Pune-Mumbai route, and quite another to stand in the shadow of the world’s highest peak. Most trekking and mountaineering companies refuse clients like Lahoti, who have a medical history. So, Lahoti reached for the number of a new startup in Pune, Sagarmatha Explorers.

Shreekant Dhumale, 51, the founder of Sagarmatha Explorers, told Lahoti, “Don’t worry, we will be able to do it”. “Then, the preparation started and it has become an integral part of my life now. If Shreekant had not been there, would I have been able to go to the Everest Base Camp? I don’t think so. Now, I wish to do this once more and reach the Everest Base Camp through a different and difficult route. I will go with Sagarmatha,” says Lahoti.

Sagarmatha, named after the Indian and Nepali name of Mt Everest, also travels to Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Kailash. Dhumale is a former partly-jaded IT professional who is motivated by a love of the outdoors, fitness and sports. He sees no reason to refuse anybody who dreams of undertaking an adventure of a lifetime.

What makes many of Sagarmatha’s journeys unusual are the participants. People with diabetes, asthma, ligament issues and a liver transplant recipient are some of the climbers. Dhumale is also popular with senior citizens and young aspirants. His wife and co-founder of Sagarmatha, too, had no trekking experience and was asthmatic and diabetic but enjoyed the journey to the Everest Base Camp.

Sagarmatha took its first step when some of Dhumale’s friends, who were tired after sedentary lockdowns, approached him with a plan to reach the Everest Base Camp. Most were first-time trekkers and over 40. In September 2022, Dhumale led his first batch of 22 participants. Since then, he has been out there many times with different groups.

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“When people, who have no exposure to fitness, decide to do the Everest base Camp, they know that the goal is demanding. Every person is motivated. Whenever a person joins, we create a programme around them on day one. These are customised programmes because every person has a different fitness level. We ask that participant to take the support of a coach. We give a program to the coach and ensure they run that programme diligently. We follow-up every week or 15 days,” says Dhumale.

One of the methods is to “create a community”. “We motivate the participants. We follow up with the people physically and mentally, and create a setup where the person can easily achieve their goal,” he says. He takes four batches every year to the Everest Base Camp, Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Kailash, with prices starting at Rs 1.5 lakh.

The bulk of his clients are drawn to him by word of mouth. “Our goal is to get 100 people on board this year. We have already crossed more than 50 per cent and are confident that we will achieve the target in the remaining six months,” says Dhumale.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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