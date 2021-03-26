A 42 year old man and his 2 daughters found dead inside well near Pune: Cops suspect murder-suicide

Police suspect that the man killed his daughters before he died by suicide.

A 42-year-old man and his two daughters, 8 and 10 years old, were found dead inside a well at Talegaon Dhamdhere near Pune. Police suspect that the man killed his daughters before he died by suicide.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajendra Shivaji Bhujbal (42), and his two daughters Diksha (10) and Rutuja (8). Though the Bhujbal family belonged to Talegaon Dhamdhere, located around 40 km from Pune, they lived in Wanawadi in the city. Bhujbal worked as an office assistant for a construction company in Pune.

Sub-Inspector Rajesh Mali of Shikrapur Police station said, “The Bhujbal family left their house in Wanawadi on the morning of March 23 and in the afternoon, they came to Talegaon Dhamdhere, their native place where his cousin’s family lives. Some time later, he and his daughters left the house together saying they were going to fetch some vegetables from their farm. But when they did not return for a while and could not be reached on phone, their relatives started looking for them.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Late in the afternoon, various belongings of Bhujbal and his daughters like footwear, cell phone and money were located next to a well on a farm, after which the police were informed. Sub-Inspector Mali added, “With the help of local residents and divers, we took out the bodies of Bhujbal and his daughters on the night of March 23.”

A case of sudden death pending probe into causes has been registered at Shikrapur police station. Mali added, “Preliminary probe suggests that Bhujbal ended his life, along with his daughters, due to some ongoing family dispute. Further probe is on.”



The deceased are survived by Bhujbal’s wife and mother.