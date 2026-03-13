98 female cadets to make historic debut at Sabhikhi Cup 2026 in NDA, Pune

The Sabhikhi Cup, a key multi-sporting event on the calendar for all Indian Armed Forces training academies, will, for the first time, witness the participation of female cadets this year.

Out of the 429 cadets from military academies, 98 female cadets will compete this year for the inter-academy sports meet that will be hosted by the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the premier tri-services training institute, from March 17 to March 21.

The Sabhikhi Cup sees the participation of all military training academies of India, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Officers Training Academies (OTA) Chennai, OTA Gaya, and the NDA.