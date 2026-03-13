98 female cadets to make historic debut at Sabhikhi Cup 2026 in NDA, Pune

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Sabhikhi Cup, a key multi-sporting event on the calendar for all Indian Armed Forces training academies, will, for the first time, witness the participation of female cadets this year.
Out of the 429 cadets from military academies, 98 female cadets will compete this year for the inter-academy sports meet that will be hosted by the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the premier tri-services training institute, from March 17 to March 21.
The Sabhikhi Cup sees the participation of all military training academies of India, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Officers Training Academies (OTA) Chennai, OTA Gaya, and the NDA.
In a statement about the upcoming edition, Defence PRO, Pune, said, “The NDA will host the prestigious Sabhikhi Cup 2026 between March 17 and 21, uniting together 429 cadets — 331 male and 98 female cadets — from India’s premier military training institutions in a showcase of athletic excellence, teamwork, and jointmanship. For the first time, the event would witness competitive participation by female cadets, reinforcing the commitment of the defense forces towards gender equality and inclusivity.”
The cadets will compete in various disciplines, including cross-country, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and squash.
The press statement added, “Sports have always held a place of great importance in the Armed Forces. Beyond physical fitness, sport develops qualities that are fundamental to military leadership- discipline, resilience, teamwork, and the ability to make quick and sound decisions under pressure.
The winners and runner-ups will be awarded trophies, medals, and certificates. The overall best performing academy will be awarded with the Sabhikhi Cup rolling trophy, it said.
The release stated that the Sabhikhi Cup promotes sportsmanship, camaraderie, and the spirit of inter-service cooperation among future military leaders. “It is a matter of honour for NDA to host this event, reaffirming its commitment to fostering excellence in sports and the spirit of jointmanship among the future leaders of the Armed Forces,” the statement read.