920 cases in 15 days: Pune RPF’s massive crackdown reveals most common rules passengers are breaking

Written by Shubham Khurale

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Pune Division, Central Railway, registered 920 cases under various sections of the Railway Act during a special enforcement drive conducted between February 26 and March 12.

The drive, spanning 15 days, covered railway stations, platforms, circulating areas, and trains across the Pune Division. RPF personnel took action against passengers, and others were found violating railway rules at these locations.

Of the total 920 cases, trespassing on railway property, under Section 147, accounted for the highest number at 320. Unauthorised hawking, vending, and begging in railway carriages or premises under Section 144 saw 282 cases, while 199 cases were registered under Section 162 for other unlawful acts affecting railway operations.