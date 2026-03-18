920 cases in 15 days: Pune RPF’s massive crackdown reveals most common rules passengers are breaking

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Written by Shubham Khurale
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Pune Division, Central Railway, registered 920 cases under various sections of the Railway Act during a special enforcement drive conducted between February 26 and March 12.
The drive, spanning 15 days, covered railway stations, platforms, circulating areas, and trains across the Pune Division. RPF personnel took action against passengers, and others were found violating railway rules at these locations.
Of the total 920 cases, trespassing on railway property, under Section 147, accounted for the highest number at 320. Unauthorised hawking, vending, and begging in railway carriages or premises under Section 144 saw 282 cases, while 199 cases were registered under Section 162 for other unlawful acts affecting railway operations.
Section 155, pertaining to unauthorised entry into reserved compartments or occupying reserved berths without authority, saw 87 cases. The lowest count was under Section 145, which deals with nuisance caused under the influence of alcohol – 32 cases.
In addition to enforcement, RPF personnel also conducted awareness sessions at stations, informing passengers about provisions of the Railway Act and expected conduct within railway premises.
Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO of Pune Rail Division, said enforcement and awareness were both priorities during the drive. “The registration of 920 cases sends a clear message that violations will not be tolerated. At the same time, we are equally focused on educating passengers about responsible behaviour and compliance with railway rules,” he said.
The railway authorities said such drives would be conducted periodically. Passengers have been asked to report suspicious activities to RPF personnel or through railway helplines.