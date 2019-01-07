900 people run blindfolded across India

‘See from the heart’ a blindfold run was held Sunday across 35 locations in 16 cities including Pune. The run was held to support the upcoming run to be undertaken by six visually impaired runners along with their six guides from January 23 to January 25 from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

On Sunday morning, over 900 participants across Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore and Jaipur, among other cities, ran and walked 3 km in pairs — of which one of the partners was blindfolded for one loop and the other partner for the next loop.

In a statement issued in Pune, Milind Soman, model and founder of Pinkathon, said that the United Sisters Foundation has organised the second edition of the ‘See from the heart’ run across the country.

In each city, the Pinkathon ambassadors encouraged women to come out and run and support the six visually impaired runners who will be running 150 km from Mysuru to Bengaluru. Mrunal Inamdar, Pune ambassador of Pinkathon- a women’s running group said.

This run was also held last year in which V Divya became the first visually impaired woman to run 150 km from Pondicherry to Chennai.

For the upcoming run, Bhumika Patel, a cancer survivor and accomplished marathoner, has been coaching the six visually impaired runners. She has taken the responsibility to train the runners every week with their team of guides.