900 fined by Pune Rural Police for crowding tourist places

As many as 900 people were fined over the weekend by Pune Rural Police for visiting various Monsoon tourist attractions where entry is currently prohibited on weekends due to existing Covid restrictions. The visitors were fined for flouting mask and social distancing norms and also for unnecessary movement.

Rural parts of Pune have a large number of Monsoon tourist attractions which include forts, waterfalls, dam backwater reservoirs along with places of attraction in and around hill stations like Lonavala and Khandala. As per the Covid restriction orders by the district administration currently in force, the entry to these tourist destinations has been prohibited over the weekend considering large number of people from Pune and Mumbai come for visits.

Officials from Pune Rural police said that on Saturday and Sunday as many as 920 people who were moving towards tourist places like Lonavala, Khandalam, forts like Sinhagad, Rajgad, Purandar and Lohagad, dam reservoirs like Mulshi, Pavana and Bhushi and ghat sections of Tamhini and Bhimashankar were fined.

Pune Rural police’s local police stations had set up as many 30 check points on the roads towards these tourist places. People not wearing masks, flouting vehicle occupancy norms and those moving without valid reason were fined. Officials said that in spite of the check point, some people still managed to reach tourist points by using smaller roads. Fines were also collected from some of these people.

An officer from Pune rural police said that while Pune City and Mumbai have been categorised as Level 2 areas as per the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, the rural areas of Pune were still at level 4. These restrictions have been imposed accordingly.