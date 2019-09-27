Pune: 9-year-old boy and mother killed in wall collapse, father in hospital

Written by Ruchika Goswamy & Sadaf Inamdar

“It was just a year ago that I helped the Sadavar family enroll their elder son, Shritej, into Vidya Vikas Vidyalaya in Aranyeshwar. I feel terrible about the tragedy that has struck them,” says Siddharth Jadhav, who was at the Sassoon Hospital morgue to collect the bodies of Janhavi Sadavar (32) and her son, Shritej (9).

Meanwhile, Jagannath Sadavar (36), father of Shritej, sustained injuries in the wall collapse caused by the flash floods and heavy rains on Wednesday night and is undergoing treatment in Sassoon Hospital. The Sadavar family were residents of Tangewala Aranyeshwar Colony in Sahakarnagar for the the past three-four months.

According to Jadhav, at 9.30 pm, Sadavar received a call from his wife that floodwater was entering their house. Sadavar requested his employer to grant him early leave and decided to bring packed food for his family. Upon reaching home, Sadavar decided to evacuate his family to a safer location. On their way out, however, the wall collapsed due to the rains, causing the death of Sadavar’s wife and elder son.

“I have known them for more than four years. Jagannath was the head chef at my restaurant. They were living in a rented house before shifting to Tangewala Aranyeshwar Colony a few months ago. While rescuing his family, Sadavar sustained injuries to his shoulder and back along with internal bleeding in his stomach and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital. Their youngest son, who is four years old, is with his maternal uncle. Fortunately, he is unharmed,” says Jadhav.

After the post-mortem and documentation, the bodies were carried on the same stretcher and have been sent to Janhavi’s hometown, Chandgad, near Kolhapur for last rites.

“She was like a sister to me. I have been here since eight in the morning. Jagannath took his wife and son to Bharati Hospital on Bharati Vidyapeeth Road but due to the flooding in the hospital premises, we were asked to move them both to Sassoon Hospital,” said Vinod Nayak, a family friend.