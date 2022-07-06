9 more BA.4 and BA.5 cases detected in state, all from Pune

A latest report from the B.J. Medical College, Pune has detected 9 more patients with BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of SARS-CoV2 virus. All 6 patients of BA.5 and 3 of BA.4 were from Pune. Apart from these, 10 cases of BA.2.75 also found in the city. All these samples were collected during the period June 21-29. According to the state health authorities, all the patients were asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation.

The overall tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone to 73. Their distribution, according to the state health department report, is 24 in Pune, 34 in Mumbai, 4 each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and 3 in Raigad. As of Wednesday, the active Covid cases in the state are at 19,981.

Pune circle, which includes Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur and Satara, has reported 1,245 new cases of which 607 are from Pune city, 281 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 243 from the rural areas of Pune district.

Presently, there are 5,750 active patients with Covid infection in Pune while Mumbai has 5,600 active cases. Till date, since the beginning of the pandemic, 14.69 lakh persons in Pune have been infected and 20,547 have succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile Akola, Aurangabad and Nagpur circles have reported between 100-150 new cases each.