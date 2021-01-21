9 centres in Pune region achieve target of 100 vaccinations each

In Pune rural, 958 out of the 1,500 listed beneficiaries received their vaccine shots and a total of 64 percent were inoculated. (Representational)

A total of nine vaccination sites across Pune region — comprising Pune, Satara and Solapur districts — performed well on Wednesday and achieved their targets of completing 100 vaccinations each. While two sites in Pune district completed 100 vaccinations each at Baramati Women’s Hospital and Sanghvi Primary Health Centre, four centres in Satara and three centres in Solapur also recorded over 100 vaccinations.

A total of 18,166 beneficiaries or 68 per cent were vaccinated across 267 centres in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Across Pune district, 1,355 out of the 2,900 listed beneficiaries or 47 per cent were vaccinated. This makes for a slight dip, against 48 percent beneficiaries vaccinated in In the district on Tuesday.

In Pune rural, 958 out of the 1,500 listed beneficiaries received their vaccine shots and a total of 64 percent were inoculated. Areas under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits saw a dip in numbers, with barely 184 out of the 600 beneficiaries vaccinated in PMC areas and 213 out of 800 beneficiaries vaccinated in PCMC areas.

Deputy Director of Health, Pune region, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh said that a total of 3,064 beneficiaries out of the listed 4,900, or 62.5 percent, were vaccinated in Pune, Satara and Solapur districts on Wednesday.

Satara district saw 840 beneficiaries out of the listed 1,261 receiving their shots on Wednesday. Over a 100 healthcare workers each were inoculated at the Sub-District Hospital in Karad, Krishna Medical College at Karan, Rural Hospital at Patan and Mission Hospital at Wai. However. 17 beneficiaries rejected the vaccination in the district citing medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, chest pain and allergies, while three refused to take the shot due to anxiety.

In Solapur district, 869 of the intended 1,100 beneficiaries took the jab with 100 vaccinations each recorded at Rural Hospital in Akkalkot, Ashwini Sahakari Rugnalaya and Darasa Urban Primary Health Centre.

Health officials including Dr Deshmukh and Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, Pune district civil surgeon, were also administered Covishield and Covaxin shots, respectively, on Wednesday. Dr Deshmukh was given the Covishield vaccine at Sassoon General Hospital, whereas Dr Nandapurkar received the Covaxin shot at the District Hospital in Aundh. About 71 beneficiaries who subsequently received the Covaxin dose at the District hospital in Aundh, Dr Nandapurkar said.

Medical Superintendent at Baramati Women’s Hospital, Dr SG Kale said the vaccination site had registered over 3.780 beneficiaries — 3,100 healthcare workers from urban pockets of Baramati tehsil and 680 from the Medical College at Baramati. Another 1,200 healthcare workers from rural areas of Baramati were also registered at the vaccination site of Sanghvi Primary Health Centre. According to Dr Kale, the facility had collated the number of healthcare workers listed in the database at Baramati Medical College and other centres, so that they could inoculate a 100 of them at the centre.

“Minor complaints, including feeling feverish after eight to ten hours of the vaccination, and the site of the injection paining for some time, were recorded,” Dr Kale said.

In Pune rural, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said that they have been proactively calling people who are listed on a particular day to get vaccinated. Morning hours are rather busy for the doctors, but they make it a point to get the dose after their Outpatient Department duties.

“Government doctors respond to a series of specific questions on WhatsApp groups, like whether one should take an insulin shot before vaccination, or they offer advice about what should be done if blood sugar levels are high and when to take the vaccine in that case,” Prasad said. However, he admitted to challenges such as doctors having to travel some 20-25 km to the taluka HQ where the vaccination sites have been set up.

“With the caseload of Covid being low, they are apprehensive whether or not to take the vaccine, for which our doctors provide guidance, “ he added.