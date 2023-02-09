scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
One dead as electrical feeder in Pune’s 9 BRD area catches fire

Fire officials said that the electric feeder of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited caught fire and the blaze had spread to the nearby space. The situation was brought under control in an hour

BRD accident, indian expressthe electric feeder of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) caught fire and the blaze had spread to the nearby space. (File Representational Photo)

A middle-aged man died Thursday after coming into contact with an electrical feeder in the 9 BRD (Base Repair Depot) area on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway in Maharashtra, said the police who have initiated a probe for identifying the deceased.

Fire officials who rushed to the spot said that the electric feeder of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) caught fire and the blaze had spread to the nearby space. Firemen extinguished the flames and the situation was brought under control within an hour, fire officer Subhash Jadhav said.

Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call around 8 am about a fire at an electrical feeder in the 9 BRD area, he said.

“A man of around 35 years was lying unconscious on the spot. It is suspected that he received a severe electric shock after coming in contact with the feeder. He suffered severe burns. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed,” Jadhav said.

The MSEDCL team has also rushed to the spot.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:10 IST
