89-yr-old father of German Bakery blast accused dies

Inayat Baig was very passionate about the legal battle, which is before the Supreme Court now.

Mirza Inayat Baig – the father of German Bakery blast accused Himayat Baig, who was fighting a legal battle to “free his son off the taint of terrorism” – died on Sunday in Beed after suffering a cardiac arrest. Eighty-nine-year-old Inayat ran a Jalebi shop in his native place Beed until a few years ago.

His son Mirza Himayat Baig was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in September 2010 in Pune claiming that Baig, along with co-accused Yasin Bhatkal, had carried out the German Bakery bombing. On April 18, 2013, a sessions court in Pune had awarded death sentence to Baig, but in March 2016, the Bombay High Court set it aside and sentenced him to a life term, holding him guilty under Section 5 (b) of the Explosive Substances Act.

The High Court had acquitted him of all terror charges, but found him guilty of the charge of possession of explosives. The High Court has acquitted him on all five counts of death and four counts of life imprisonment — confirming only a life term under Section 5(b) of the ESA.

Baig’s family and many activists allege that ATS had “framed Baig as it failed to find the real perpretrators” in the case. They also cite the fact that both Delhi Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA), who have arrested alleged terror operatives linked to German Bakery blast case, did not name Baig as having any role in the blast.

“Inayat Baig was very passionate about the legal battle, which is before the Supreme Court now. He was confident that his son will emerge taintless at the end of it. He would tell me that the day Supreme Court acquitted him, he will take his son on a tour of Beed and tell everyone that his son was not a terrorist. It’s a sad day that the SC judgment did not come till he was alive,” said Anjum Indamdar, a Pune-based activist, who is close to the family.