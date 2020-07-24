87 areas in new list of containment zones

Earlier, the PMC had declared 69 containment zones on May 3, 65 on May 18, 66 on June 1 and 74 on June 17. (File) Earlier, the PMC had declared 69 containment zones on May 3, 65 on May 18, 66 on June 1 and 74 on June 17. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday revised the number of containment zones in the city from 109 to 87. This is the same number of containment zones announced by the civic body on July 2, a few days before Pune went under a complete 10-day lockdown from July 14 to July 23.

To further curb the spread of infection, the assistant municipal commissioner and incident commander of the respective ward office have been entrusted the task of sealing off a specific area, building or housing society within the containment zone, if a spike in the number of cases is seen.

“The specific area, building or cooperative society outside the containment zone will be immediately sealed off by the civic officer concerned if they notice a surge of Covid-19 patients in the area,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Earlier, the PMC had declared 69 containment zones on May 3, 65 on May 18, 66 on June 1 and 74 on June 17. But, as the number of cases started increasing rapidly due to lifting of the earlier lockdown restrictions, Pune authorities decided to implement a lockdown again, and increase the number of containment zones to 109. These were, however, ‘micro containment zones’, covering much smaller areas.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the administration was planning to implement stringent restrictions to avoid crowding in market places. “The traders have requested us not to implement another lockdown, but they are prepared to close their shops for two days a week.

We are working on it,” he said.

