85-year old woman dies after being robbed during morning walk in Khed

An 85-year-old woman out on her morning walk at Moi village in Khed taluka of Pune district died after she was attacked by an unidentified man, who stole her gold jewellery and left her on the roadside.

According to the police, Tanabai Yelwande, a resident of Moi village, left her residence early on Thursday. While she was walking, an unidentified person assaulted her head with a sharp object and robbed her gold ornament worth Rs 60,000. After Tanabai lost consciousness, police said the assailant placed her body on the roadside, allegedly to show that she got injured in a road mishap.

After learning about the incident, a Pune Rural police team reached the spot. Tanabai was admitted to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

Tanabai’s grandson Sachin (33) lodged a first information report (FIR) at Chakan police station on Friday night.

Police have booked the accused under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. Police inspector Dashrath Waghmode is investigating the case.