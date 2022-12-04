85-year-old killed as mixer truck hits his bike in Katraj

AN 85-year-old man was killed in a case of hit-and-run as the bike he was riding was hit by a concrete mixer truck in Katraj area of Pune, fatally injuring him. Police have launched a search for the driver who fled the scene leaving the truck behind.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon on the road connecting Katraj Vegetable Market to Katraj Chowk. Police have identified the deceased as Dnyandeo Ganpatrao Doke (85), a resident of Katraj Kondhwa Road. A First Information Report in the case was registered by his son on Saturday at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

According to the police, at the time of the accident, around 12.15 pm, Doke was on his way to deliver tiffin to his daughter. As he was passing the Katraj bus stop, a cement mixer hit his bike from the side, knocking him down. Doke sustained multiple serious injuries due to the fall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sub inspector Atul Thorat, who is investigating the case, said, “The driver of the concrete mixer fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. We have launched a search for him.” Police have contacted the owner of the firm that operated the mixer. The driver has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death due to negligence besides relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.