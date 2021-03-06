8482 persons above 60 years get the first dose in Pune district

In Pune rural, 1810 people above the age of 60 years were vaccinated. A total of 1175 persons in the age group 45-59 years with co morbidities were vaccinated. (Representational/Express Photo)

Covid vaccinations will be allowed 24 hours a day from next week. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health, Pune Circle, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, has said that authorities are planning to book slots a week ahead to avoid overcrowding. Presently, only daily planning of the next day’s sessions is under way.

Authorities said the situation would be streamlined soon. “We have 2.5 lakh doses so far,” Deshmukh said.

Across Pune circle, 11,256 people above the age of 60 years and 2,068 in the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities got the vaccine on Friday. In Pune district, a total of 8482 persons above the age of 60 years were vaccinated, of which 4983 were from PMC areas while 1689 were from PCMC areas.

In Pune rural, 1810 people above the age of 60 years were vaccinated. A total of 1175 persons in the age group 45-59 years with co morbidities were vaccinated in the district of which 569 were from PMC and 606 from Pune rural.

Meanwhile, some private hospitals have not yet got approval to function as Covid vaccination centres, and others are yet to receive the vaccine. Some hospital authorities spoke about the slow pace of vaccination at some sites due to server-related issues.

“We paid for 1,000 doses on Tuesday and got the vaccine. We started vaccination today but the server is too weak. We could perform only 80 vaccinations today,” said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharati hospital.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, which has paid for 1000 doses at Ruby Hall Clinic (main branch), the rush was huge. “We could vaccinate only 250 people, but to avoid the rush we had to give tokens. The server is slow,” Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall clinic, told The Indian Express.

The vaccine was received only for the main branch of the hospital while authorities said they had also paid for doses for their Wanowrie branch. “We are also awaiting approval to start vaccination at Hinjewadi branch,” Bhote told The Indian Express.

A 65-year-old retired scientist who had pre booked her slot for Friday saw several people lined up before 9 am at Ruby Hall Clinic. “I had taken my slot yesterday and given my time preference. But the general time according to the digital platform shows anytime between 9 am and 5 pm. I had taken my 90-year-old mother at 9 am, and had to wait. However, people waited patiently,” she said.

Jehangir hospital authorities said they had paid for doses but were yet to receive the vaccine. After almost a week, Noble hospital could commence with the vaccination process. Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital, said they started the process on Friday and vaccinated 123 people. “There were some walk-in beneficiaries, and hospital authorities helped them with the registration process on the Co-Win platform,” Dr Sale said.

However, at KEM hospital, Dr Madhur Rao, Senior Deputy Medical Administrator said they were not yet given the approval. “We have written a letter and are waiting for permission. We don’t know what the problem is,” Dr Rao said.

