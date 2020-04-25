81-yr-old doctor keeps OPD open for emergency cases: ‘Have to be accessible’

Dr Suresh Gokhale has also been giving free health consultations to 80-100 children every month. (Representational Photo) Dr Suresh Gokhale has also been giving free health consultations to 80-100 children every month. (Representational Photo)

Some healthcare workers have reportedly stayed away from hospitals due to the risk of getting infected with COVID-19. But general physician Dr Suresh Gokhale, who is 81 years old, rides his two-wheeler a few km every day to open his clinic at Shivaji Road.

At the clinic — which is located in the middle of a ‘red zone’, a place with high number of coronavirus cases – he sees patients in the morning. “I prefer to keep my clinic open from 9 am to 11 am as one has to be accessible in the time of an emergency. Routine queries are dealt with over the phone,” said Dr Gokhale.

A visiting child specialist at the police clinic till recently, he has also been giving free health consultations to 80-100 children every month.

His family members are worried about his decision to go out every day, amid the pandemic, but know that he is extremely committed. “Despite the lockdown, he goes to the clinic daily and provides consultations over phone to people,” said his UK-based daughter Manjiri Gokhale Joshi.

“I have been working since the last 54 years. To keep fit, I play tennis , go the gym and perform yoga. Since the tennis courts and gyms are shut, I do my daily workout before coming to the clinic,” said Dr Gokhale.

A sports enthusiast himself, he has started provided consultations related to sports medicine. Dr Gokhale has also served as chairman of Indian Medical Association’s sports committees.

“Two weeks ago, there were more patients in the OPD, but now only two to three patients need emergency medicines. For instance, today this woman, whose baby was crying incessantly and has colic symptoms, preferred to come to my clinic. There was another patient who had a kidney-related ailment and wanted a consultation. Sometimes, the patients feel comforted when they meet the doctor. However, I have also advised most of my patients to call me at my clinic number,” he said..

While Dr Gokhale wears a mask , gloves and has other protective gear, patients with flu-like symptoms – cold, cough and fever — are referred to the civic-run flu clinics. “It is mandatory for us to do so… I conduct a routine examination to check the patient’s throat and then refer him/her to the flu clinic,” he said, adding that at the clinic, he gets at least eight to 10 calls about such symtomps daily, with most patients from Kondhwa and Bibvewadi areas.

While the administration has urged doctors, who are above the age of 60, to stay at home and offer online consultations as they are at a higher risk of contracting the infection, Dr Gokhale said, “…I am medically fit and do not suffer from any ailment. I enjoy my work and at this stage of my life, there is nothing to gain or lose, so I continue to do what I like to.”

