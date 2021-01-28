80% vaccination in Pune region

PUNE region registered 80 per cent vaccination on Thursday. Pune region, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, saw as many as 6,880 of the 8,600 healthcare workers getting vaccinated.

Solapur district registered 67 per cent vaccinations while Satara was at 108 per cent with 1,730 getting vaccinated as against the listed number 1,600 beneficiaries.

Pune district also registered 76.4 per cent vaccinations. Inoculations in PMC area were at 89 per cent with 1,431 out of 1,600 getting the dose. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health, Pune region, said that 22 per cent vaccination was completed in the first 10 days of vaccination drive.

As many as eight of the 16 vaccination centres in the city completed their vaccination target on Thursday with six of them administering more than the target.

The vaccination centres that administered more than the target of 100 vaccines in a day included 133 and 112 at the two centres in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, 126 and 120 shots at two centres in Bharati hospital, 110 in Noble hospital, 107 in Kamla Nehru hospital and 100 vaccines each in Ruby Hall Clinic and Inlaks Budhrani hospital.