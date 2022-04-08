Over 80% newly diagnosed diabetic patients in India have at least one cholesterol abnormality: Study

A new study shows that over 55 per cent of newly diagnosed Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) patients in India have low HDL-C (High Density Lipid – Cholesterol) values, indicating that they are at higher risk of developing some form of cardiovascular disease in their lifetime.

The India Diabetes Study also suggested that 42 per cent of all T2DM patients are at a high risk of hypertension. The Body Mass Index (BMI) of the patients was recorded to be 27.2 – classified as overweight as per the Indian Consensus Group guidelines.

The nationwide study, supported by Eris Lifesciences and co-authored by 16 doctors between 2020- 2021, was conducted in partnership with over 1900 physicians and had a sample size of 5080 patients with an average age of 48 years, from across 27 states in India. The study has been published in the Public Library of Science (PLOS) journal.

Dr A. G. Unnikrishnan, CEO and Chief of Endocrinology at Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Pune, and the Principal Investigator of IDS, told reporters at a virtual interaction, “India Diabetes Study focused on highlighting the cardiovascular risk factors in newly diagnosed diabetes patients across India. While treatment should focus on dietary changes, physical activity and glucose control, additionally addressing cardiovascular risk by strategies like blood pressure control and lipid management offer a more holistic way of management– as also suggested in the India Diabetes Study.”

Among the other key findings include 92.5 per cent and 83.5 per cent of the total patients are not on any cholesterol lowering and anti-hypertension treatment. Low HDL-C value was the most frequent major risk (55.6 per cent). At least 82.5 per cent patients appeared to have at least one cholesterol abnormality while 37.3 per cent patients were hypertensive and younger than 65 years of age.

Dr R. K. Sahay, Department of Endocrinology, Osmania Medical College, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, President of Endocrinology Society of India and the co-author of the study said, “Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is a significant risk factor in diabetic patients. Along with glucose control, it is important to follow a robust regimen that is inclusive of optimum lipid lowering treatment, in order to reduce CVD risk. Another important finding that emerged from the study is the increased average BMI (Body Mass Index) of Indians. Physical activity and diet control are crucial to managing diabetes effectively. ”

Manish Kapoor, Vice President at Eris Lifesciences, said the study was designed to understand the CVD risk factors observed in a population of newly-diagnosed T2DM patients in India. We strongly believe that these insights will guide medical experts in the diagnosis and management of type 2 diabetes in India, he added.