80 detained over ‘illegal’ protest in Pune demanding CEC’s resignation

Police said the detained protestors were being released later in the evening after completing the legal procedures. (Express photo by Pavan Khangere)

Police detained around 80 protesters for holding “illegal” demonstrations demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, at Kalakar Katta in Good Luck hotel chowk area on the F C Road in Pune, on Sunday evening.

Police said Aniket Deshmane of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had submitted a letter at Deccan police station to seek permission for protesting at the Kalakar Katta. But the police had denied permission. However, messages about the protest were widely circulated on social media.

A huge police force was deployed at the spot, along with a mobile surveillance vehicle, for controlling the law and order situation.