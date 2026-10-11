80 detained over ‘illegal’ protest in Pune demanding CEC’s resignation

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Police detained around 80 protesters for holding “illegal” demonstrations demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, at Kalakar Katta in Good Luck hotel chowk area on the F C Road in Pune, on Sunday evening.
Police said Aniket Deshmane of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had submitted a letter at Deccan police station to seek permission for protesting at the Kalakar Katta. But the police had denied permission. However, messages about the protest were widely circulated on social media.
A huge police force was deployed at the spot, along with a mobile surveillance vehicle, for controlling the law and order situation.
As the demonstration started, the police personnel forcibly put the protestors into police vans. Situation became tense for some time, as the protestors resisted police action and shouted slogans. Some demonstrators even ran inside the Good Luck hotel and had heated arguments with the police. Doors of the Good Luck Hotel were then closed for some time.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishikesh Rawale said about 80 protestors were detained and taken to another location for legal action. Rawale said there was no permission for holding a protest at the Kalakar Katta, which is a crowded traffic signal junction.
“Due to the information about the protest circulated on social media platforms, people gathered at the spot, causing traffic jams and road blockade. For maintaining law and order situation, the protestors were detained as a preventive measure, “ said Rawale.
Meanwhile, the agitators called the police action as an undeclared emergency. “The government is denying us our basic right to protest. We condemn the Pune police for detaining the activists,” said activist Deepika Dod of “Nav Samajwadi Paryay”.
Activists of Left and progressive outfits in Pune had gathered for the agitation.
Police said the detained protestors were being released later in the evening after completing the legal procedures.
On Saturday, police had detained 88 protestors for alleged illegal agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Lal Mahal junction near Shaniwar Wada. They were released later.