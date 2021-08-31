8-year-old girl dies of strangulation while playing with dupatta

August 31, 2021 11:04:50 pm
AN eight-year-old girl is suspected to have died in an accident involving a dupatta, which she was using as a swing. While she was playing with the dupatta by hanging it to a curtain bar, the cloth was accidentally tightened and the girl was strangled, said police.
An officer from Chikhli police station said that on Sunday afternoon, the girl, Sumaiyya Shaikh (8), and her three elder sisters were at home while her parents were out. “Preliminary investigation suggests that Sumaiyya was playing with a dupatta, which was tied to a curtain bar. She was using it as a swing. Her sisters were in the other rooms. When her parents returned home, they found the girl unresponsive after being strangled with the dupatta. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead,” said the officer.
A case of accidental death pending probe into causes was registered at Chikhli police station on Monday.
