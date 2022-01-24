8 win nationals; gold medalists to compete in China in Oct

EIGHT PARTICIPANTS from various states trained exclusively by CREDAI-Kushal in bricklaying, and wall and floor tiling skills for the IndiaSkills 2022 National Competition bagged two gold, four silver and two medallions of excellence at the competition.

The contest was held under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Govt. Of India at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, recently. Gold medal winners also received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, while the silver medallists got Rs 75,000 each.

Gold medal winners Monish Kamal from Odisha and Sanjiv Kumar Sabavath from Maharashtra will get to represent the country at WorldSkills International Competition to be held in Shanghai, China in October, 2022.

A total of 12 regional competition winners from six states across India — Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra — trained extensively by CREDAI- Pune Metro under its Kushal initiative had participated in the IndiaSkills Competition.

Of the eight winners, four were for bricklaying skills, while the others were for wall and floor tiling skills.

Out of 4 silver medallists, two each are from Kerala and Odisha. The two winners of Medallions of Excellence are from MP and Kerala respectively. This was for the first time that a large number of participants including three females, from engineering background, participated in such construction skills.

The participants were technically trained by WordSkills 2019 ‘Medallions of Excellence’ winners — Rohim Momin and Mohammed Rabith along with Pallavi Kothari, Training Head, Kushal, for a month in Pune under the guidance of WorldSkills experts such as J. P. Shroff, Chairman Kushal and members Milind Talathi and Kavish Thakwani. Over 500 participants from 26 states/UTs across India expert in 54 skills participated in the event and more than 150 participants were felicitated by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE, Govt. Of India.