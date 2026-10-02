8 students drown in Alandi: Family friend questions safety measures taken

After the students were seen drowning, locals and water sports personnel rushed to their aid and launched a rescue operation. (Screengrab from videos)

Questioning the safety measures during a picnic organised by a private academy in Alandi, advocate Priyesh Sonawane, a close friend of the family of one of the eight students who died in the Diveagar drowning incident, said the academy should have exercised greater caution as the students were around 16 years old and minors.

“Winner’s Academy has been running in Alandi for several years and such trips are organised frequently. The students studying there are meritorious and mostly come from Alandi and nearby villages,” Sonawane said.

Sonawane is a close friend of Yuvraj Vahile, the father of Rajveer Vahile, one of the students who died in the incident. Rajveer was from Kelgaon, where his father, Yuvraj, is the village police patil and is also involved in the real estate business, Sonawane told The Indian Express.