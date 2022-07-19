scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

8 rallies for Agnipath scheme to be held from August

The Pune Recruiting Zone of the Army, which caters to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, will hold eight rallies under the Agnipath scheme through its regional Army Recruiting Offices starting August.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 19, 2022 10:35:16 pm
Army authorities said detailed planning has been carried out and state governments and district administrations have been forthcoming in providing requisite assistance towards the execution of these rallies.

THE Indian Army said as many as eight recruitment rallies under the recently launched Agnipath Scheme, including one to induct women in the military police, will be conducted by its Pune Recruiting Zone for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in the coming months.

In June, the Ministry of Defence had announced its new ‘Agnipath’ initiative for recruiting soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers will be recruited annually. While the appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, as many as 25 percent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces and will be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

The Pune Recruiting Zone of the Army, which caters to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, will hold eight rallies under the Agnipath scheme through its regional Army Recruiting Offices starting August.

The first two recruitment rallies by the Army Recruiting Offices of Pune and Aurangabad are scheduled to start in August. The registration for these rallies is already in progress. Further, the registration for rallies by Army Recruiting Offices of Mumbai and Nagpur is also underway. By the beginning of August, registration for rallies by Army Recruiting Offices of Kolhapur, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar will also commence. The candidates are required to register and apply online on the website http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Recruitment will be conducted for Agniveer General Duty (All Arms), Agniveer General Duty (Women Military Police), Agniveer Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass categories. The entire recruitment process is being executed with the synergy of Civil Administration and the Local Military Authorities (LMA).

Army authorities said detailed planning has been carried out and state governments and district administrations have been forthcoming in providing requisite assistance towards the execution of these rallies.

Candidates are advised to carry all required original education certificates, adequate number of photographs and valid affidavit as per format given in notification. No candidates will be allowed entry into the rally without a correctly filled affidavit.

Authorities said candidates in their own interest must carry out basic medical pre-inspection regarding any temporary medical condition. These actions will enable smooth participation of youth in the recruitment rally. Army authorities have advised all candidates not to fall prey to touts. In case a tout or middleman approaches any candidate, the concerned military officials of civil police must be apprised of it. For any further queries candidates should go to http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, officials said.

